QUEBEC — Former Quebec cabinet minister Sam Hamad is leaving politics.

Hamad quit cabinet last year amid allegations he helped a horticultural company that was trying to get a government grant.

He also resigned his role as Quebec treasury board president but continued to sit as a Liberal member of the legislature.

In a report released last June, Quebec’s ethics commissioner found Hamad’s actions had flouted the basic rules of the parliamentary ethics code, but did not recommend he face sanctions.

Hamad denied any wrongdoing and told a news conference today he’s proud of his 14 years in politics.

Hamad was first elected to Quebec’s legislature in 2003 and held a number of cabinet posts including transport and labour.