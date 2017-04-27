A young boy’s death halfway around the world had such an impact on a local girl, she decided to do something about it.

Kelly Hadfield befriended 12-year-old Moses at a hospital she was visiting, part of Operation Groundswell’s first global health-care program in developing countries.

It was also the 21-year-old Hadfield’s first trip to a hospital in northern Ghana, a remote area similar to northern Canada in terms of lack of infrastructure and services such as health care. There was one doctor for 88,000 people and it was a common situation at every community hospital, located within an hour’s drive of each other.

“There were three kids to a bed and they were all over the floor and they’d never had a single piece of pediatric equipment ever,” said Hadfield, who became friends with young Moses, played games with him to while away the time and was devastated to learn, after being told he was improving, that he had died three hours after she left the hospital.

“It struck me really hard because I knew he never would have died if he were in Canada so it became a huge social justice human rights issue for me - raised a lot of questions - so I simply and stubbornly resolved to change it,” she added.

What started as a research project - a needs assessment of that very same hospital - became Ghana Medical Help (GMH) a charitable, volunteer-driven organization that has grown to provide medical equipment to the 14 hospitals supporting two million people in poverty-stricken rural northern Ghana.

A local musician, Marilyn Reesor, has organized a fundraiser to help GMH and numerous artists have signed on to participate in the variety-packed concert, A Song For Ghana, on May 13.

It will also be one of the last public concerts at Central United Church before it closes permanently. The church is donating the space and absorbing the cost of printed materials.

“I am delighted to tell you that, because of their generosity (the musicians) and that of Central United Church, there will be absolutely no overhead. All the performers and organizers have volunteered their time and talent,” Reesor said. “That means 100% of ticket sales will go directly to Ghana Medical Help.”

The program includes classical, folk, Celtic, contemporary percussion, Jewish choral and Gaelic mouth music (puirt a’ beul). Many of the musicians are veteran performers who have worked with one another in various capacities over the years.

Reesor, who plays the piano, organ and fiddle, will be teaming up to perform with cellist Alyssa Wright. The concert also features: The Brights (Alyssa and Don Wright), a folk duo, cello and guitar; Ray Dillard and Jurij Konje (percussion duo called 1 + 1 > 3); Dave Hadfield singer-songwriter, guitar; The Purveyors, a folk and Celtic band; Colin MacDonald, solo Gaelic mouth music; Shirat Am Shalom, Barrie’s premier Jewish Choir; and Colin Burch, songwriter, guitar.

Hadfield, who is in Ireland studying to become a doctor, said the money raised at this will be going toward a pilot program that will provide comprehensive training and emergency medical kits for 80 remote hospitals in northern Ghana.

“We branched out from hospital medical equipment, we’re still doing that, because we realized the education of nurses in the north was very basic. A pediatric nurse wouldn’t know pediatric CPR,” she said, adding there are very few doctors. “I know the money from this event is really needed for that right now.”

Hadfield, whose family lives in Utopia, went to Bear Creek Secondary School, then the University of Guelph and is wrapping up her second year of medical school in Ireland. She chose the University of Limerick so she would not have to give up her work as full-time volunteer and executive director of GMH. The university and the University of Limerick Hospital Group has since become one of GMH’s partners to help with education and training health care workers.

GMH isn’t her first non-profit organization. When Hadfield was still in high school, she co-founded Prom Blitz, to support her peers who, for whatever reason, could not afford a dress for the prom.

When she can fit in some time for fun, Hadfield enjoys playing basketball and travelling, even though she doesn’t get home much. She’s looking forward to driving an ambulance, donated by Ireland Fire Services, through nine countries to its future home in northern Ghana.

For more information on GMH, visit www.ghanamedicalhelp.com.

A Song for Ghana unfolds on Saturday, May 13 at Central United Church, 54 Ross St., 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the church, 705-728-7589.