Simcoe County Gift of Life Association and its supporters raised the flag at Barrie City Hall on Thursday in support of National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week.

More than 1,500 Ontarians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time.

On average 31% of Ontarians are registered donors.

In Barrie, 43% of the community members are registered organ donors, ranking the city 62nd out of 170 communities in Ontario with registered donors.