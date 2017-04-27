Donor flag raised in Barrie
Simcoe County Gift of Life Association and its supporters raised the flag at Barrie City Hall on Thursday in support of National Organ and Tissue Donation Awareness Week. More than 1,500 Ontarians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant, and every three days someone will die because they did not get their transplant in time. On average 31% of Ontarians are registered donors. In Barrie, 43% of the community members are registered organ donors, ranking the city 62nd out of 170 communities in Ontario with registered donors. From left are Laura Tattersall representing Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, double-lung recipients Sarah-Lyn Copeland and Rob Burtch, Simcoe County paramedic Jon Gibbons, Director and Chief of County of Simcoe Paramedic Services Andrew Robert, Jody Cooper, liver-transplant recipient Reneka Ferreri, Kevin Boston, Connor Boston, Julia Logan, liver-transplant recipient Ashley Logan, the Barrie fire department’s Eric Webster, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman, the fire department’s Luke Sauder, Pete Brouwer, Steve Higgins, Bryce Aiken and Tony Farrell, and Simcoe County Gift of Life Association’s Sherrie Logan. SUBMITTED
