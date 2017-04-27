At Grace United Church on Sunday afternoon, Georgian Music’s concert series wound up the season with works by Britten, Schubert and Frank.

A frequent visitor to Barrie is the Cecilia String Quartet, whose members delighted the audience with their fine playing.

The opening number was a reading of Benjamin Britten’s arrangement of the Chacony for String Quartet by his English compatriot, Henry Purcell who preceded him by some 300 years.

The quartet’s delicate approach to the theme and variation form of Purcell’s creation had the effect of adhering to the concept of Baroque style.

This seems appropriate as Britten himself stays faithful to Purcell’s notes and refrains from introducing harmonies and idioms from modern times.

For the first time since Barrie’s chamber music seasons began, Franz Schubert’s stunning Death and the Maiden appeared on a program. This work was written just a few years before his early death at the age of 31.

The title of the work comes from the fact that the second movement, which is again a theme and variation treatment, is built on his song of the same name. Each of the four movements relates in some way to death, culminating in the headlong tarantella of the last movement.

Schubert must surely have been aware of his own impending demise, yet he wrote such confoundlingly exquisite music.

Again, Cecilia presented this work with their characteristically light touch, though perhaps the first two movements were over all too soon.

After the intermission, Spanish pianist Leopoldo Erice joined the string players to present the Piano Quintet of Cesar Frank. This is one of a handful of works by the Belgian-French musician which cements his place in the ranks of great composers.

The flavour of the music is lush and emotional and at times tender, especially in the slow movement. The addition of the magnificent Shigeru Kawai keyboard obviously added a much fuller texture to the sound of four stringed instruments.

Erice’s playing had weight and strength, yet clarity, as the warmth of this opus filled the church.

In response to the demands of the composer and the situation, the Cecilia stepped up the intensity of their playing to envelop listeners in rich sound.

On this occasion, guest violinist Catherine Cosbey joined the quartet as she replaced regular first violinist Min-Juong Koh, who is taking maternity leave. This is an impressive feat as normally it requires years of dedicated work to form a quartet identity, with each member contributing to the whole both intellectually and emotionally, so that seamlessly integrated performance is accomplished almost by conditioned reflex.

The Cecilia Quartet is to be congratulated for continuing to gift audiences with wonderful music.