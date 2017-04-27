ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – A motorcyclist was sent to hospital after dumping his bike on loose gravel on Thursday.

Taking advantage of the warm sunshine, three bikers had been driving east on Ridge Road West together when they turned the bend just before the stop sign at Line 2, said Barrie OPP Const. Clark Putman.

“The township was doing road maintenance operations at the time,” Putman said.

Another motorcycle enthusiast, Ray Connell, 67, was driving behind the threesome and witnessed the crash.

“We were coming to a stop, we weren’t speeding,” said Connell.

“There was a tractor sweeping the side of the road, so we crossed the yellow line. The front bike was ok but the middle bike went down into a slide.”

Connell said the rider slid across the pavement on his leg and back before coming to rest on the pavement.

He was transported to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Connell said.

The first motorcyclist, who didn’t give his name, was distraught as a tow-truck driver made arrangements with police to tow the rider’s Harley Davidson.

“There was no signage, no nothing,” he said. “We turned the corner and there they were,” he said pointing to the municipal work crews that were finishing the roadwork.

Putman confirmed the road sweepers had been clearing Ridge Road when the incident occurred.

At the municipal office, spokesperson Samah Othman said they were still reviewing the incident internally.

“The township is still in the process of conducting an investigation, so we’re unable to comment at this time,” Othman said.

Police are still investigating the incident.

