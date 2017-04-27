(STAFF) - A Barrie Canadian border agent was arrested by the RCMP on Thursday.

The 41-year-old Barrie man was one of five people arrested on suspicion of drug smuggling.

The RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said the agents worked at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport.

"Serious and organized crime in Canada is a multi-faceted and borderless problem impacting all Canadians, directly or indirectly", said RCMP Insp. Donna Streeter.

"Through a variety of specialized programs and teams, the RCMP combats serious and organized crime by implementing intelligence-led police operations with the collaboration of domestic and international partners."

"The results of this investigation are an example of the partnership between our two enforcement agencies with the shared mandate of public safety,” Streeter said.

The RCMP state the one and a half year joint investigation led to the coordinated seizures of cocaine shipped from Colombia and Jamaica destined for Toronto.

They further allege the two Canadian agents facilitated the importation of more than 30 kilograms of cocaine between January 2016 and April of this year.

"Allegations of improper or illegal behaviour by CBSA employees are taken very seriously," said Goran Vragovic, CBSA regional director general.

“These allegations in no way reflect upon the true professionalism, dedication and integrity displayed each and every day by our CBSA staff."

In addition to the Barrie man, a 37-year Toronto man was arrested and charged with breach of trust, conspiracy and importing a narcotic.

Similar charges were made against a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man, as well as two Brampton men.

All men were to appear in a Brampton court on Thursday.