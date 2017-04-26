MP John Brassard hosted a special ceremony at the Barrie Public Library, Painswick Branch, to recognize select Barrie-Innisfil volunteers on Wednesday.

Ten individuals and one service club were celebrated for their extraordinary and outstanding contributions to the community.

Recipients were recognized by Brassard, Barrie-Innisfil MP, Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope and Barrie Coun. Doug Shipley, on behalf of Mayor Jeff Lehman.

During the formal ceremony, each recipient received certificates of appreciation from

Brassard, the municipality where they reside and Rona Ambrose, leader of the Official Opposition.

They were also presented with a commemorative coin from the MP and following the ceremony there was a special cake cutting.

“Within the riding of Barrie-Innisfil we have many dedicated people who enrich the lives of others by volunteering selflessly,” Brassard said. “If it were not for these volunteers our community would not be the great place it is today. Every year, hours worked by volunteers in Canada represent more than one million full-time jobs. Canadians are world leaders in generosity and volunteerism.

“These dedicated people go above and beyond in order to make positive impacts through their work in Barrie-Innisfil. I am very pleased so many people took the time to nominate someone and I thank them for that. Volunteers are our unsung heroes and the ceremony is a small gesture to let them know just how much they are appreciated,” Brassard said.

The Innisfil Rotary Club received the Service Club Award.

“The Rotary Club of Innisfil is proud to have been chosen to receive recognition from our MP John Brassard,” said Barb Baguley. “Our growing Rotary Club strives to make a real difference in our community and the world.

“At Rotary we do numerous smaller projects as well as support members doing international work to improve lives of people half the world away. Our most exciting local

project is the Rotary Trail, a legacy that will be part of a network connecting Innisfil communities built over the next few years. The good work of our club is done by many motivated members.

“I am proud to be the president of the Rotary Club of Innisfil and proud to accept this recognition on behalf of our members,” she said.

Jake Vaz, Will Finlayson and Mackenzie Oliver won Youth Awards, Monica Manzato, Kathy Simpson and Nino Di Cristo won Individual Awards and Myrlene Boken, Donna Wice, Bill Sergeant and Karl Daley won Senior Awards.

For full biographical profiles of each award winner, visit: www.johnbrassard.com.