(Re: ‘Trans rights nixed’, in the April 22 edition of the Examiner)

I wanted to clarify one point in this story.

I was very discouraged after the incident that when Pastor Kevin Mast suggested I use a private washroom, I pictured that next I’d have to use a private drinking fountain and sit at the back of the bus.

It’s not that I ‘lost my nerve’, but was frustrated that he couldn’t go to the person who caused all this and demand to let me through. I would have felt much better.

Instead, I felt degraded by the whole idea.

McDonald’s gave me no problem because I really had to go by that point.

Interesting that I was the only woman who was really vulnerable.

Anyhow, I thank you for the kindness the Examiner has offered me.

Dakota North

Barrie