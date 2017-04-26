Point of clarification in transgender story
Dakota North MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
(Re: ‘Trans rights nixed’, in the April 22 edition of the Examiner)
I wanted to clarify one point in this story.
I was very discouraged after the incident that when Pastor Kevin Mast suggested I use a private washroom, I pictured that next I’d have to use a private drinking fountain and sit at the back of the bus.
It’s not that I ‘lost my nerve’, but was frustrated that he couldn’t go to the person who caused all this and demand to let me through. I would have felt much better.
Instead, I felt degraded by the whole idea.
McDonald’s gave me no problem because I really had to go by that point.
Interesting that I was the only woman who was really vulnerable.
Anyhow, I thank you for the kindness the Examiner has offered me.
Dakota North
Barrie