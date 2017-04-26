A Barrie woman has been missing since April 4.

Jennifer Sutherland, 37, was last seen by family and friends that day and has since missed various appointments she usually keeps, say city police.

Her disappearance has led to concerns for her well-being.

She is known to visit several Barrie service centres on a regular basis and tends to frequent the downtown.

Sutherland is white, of thin build, stands 5'2” and weighs 120 pounds. She has green eyes, long brown hair and a purple rose tattoo on her right thigh, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 705-725-7025, ext. 2129 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.