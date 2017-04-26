Yup, Facebook can be the biggest waste of time ever.

On the other hand, it can be a handy source of information, especially when keeping up with the old St. Mary’s Mafia.

If you went there, when it was the real St. Mary’s, the good old downtown Catholic school just a (well-aimed) snowball’s throw from the bottom of Eugenia Street, you know what I’m talking about.

You have a last name like Gariepy or Swick; Saunders or McNellis; Villemaire or Shrubsole; Scarth or Wilson; Cancilla or Botman; Quail or Deane; Alkerton or Aikins; Cadeau or Cameron; Leeper or Hargreaves; Curry or Vasey; Merrick or Marr; Genovese or Clayden.

And the list could go merrily on.

Another name that walked those halls and scraped a knee on the black-pavement-posing-as-playground was Marion. As in Steve Marion, who a few days ago announced on Facebook that he, as a “creature of habit,” was “going to work for someone else for the last time.”

That “someone else,” by the way, Mr. and Mrs. Barrie Taxpayer, refers to you.

After 29 years as a firefighter in this town, Marion is hanging up the old helmet, badge No. 34, for the record.

And now for a quick question-and-answer with Steve, snagged during his first hours of retirement.

Q: What made you want to be a firefighter in the first place?

A: “I was in masonry work and used to get laid off during the winter. My wife and I had a young family at the time and I wanted a more secure career.”

Q: Was your career anything like you dreamed it would be when just starting out?

A: “In terms of experience, it was way more than I ever thought possible. Just the satisfaction of the job, the camaraderie, the brotherhood. It’s been amazing.”

Q: I remember a few years ago, you giving a tour of Station No. 1 to me, my brother and his son. During the tour, you stopped for a moment at a memorial in the station for a fallen comrade and I noticed you wiping away a tear. How did you go to work each day, living with the stark reality that, because of your job description, it may be your last day on Earth?

A: “You don’t really think about it. You just do your job. Otherwise, you wouldn’t come to work. The risks involved don’t appear every day, but they’re there. We had a call on the Good Friday just a few weeks ago and it was one of the scariest gas leak scenes I’d ever worked at. The potential for danger is always there, but you’re aware of that, going in.”

Q: Can you give me a most-rewarding-moment memory, one incident that made it all worth it?

A: “It’s just the brotherhood, the guys and girls you work with. It’s meant a lot to me. It still does and it always will. Back in the summer of 2002, 2,000 firefighters came to Barrie to honour Billy Wilkins who, sadly, died on the job.”

Q: Will you miss the adrenalin rush?

A: “No. There definitely were adrenalin rushes over the years, but the older you get, the more you don’t need them.”

Q: What do you plan to do to keep busy?

A: “I love to golf. My wife and I have taken up curling. We’ve got grandkids and we love to travel.”

Q: Who was your favourite teacher at good old St. Mary’s?

A: “Well, I never had your mom as a teacher so… probably Sister Timothy in Grade 6. She was a great teacher and I remember going on lots of class trips.”

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.