Properly run provincial governments can influence housing prices heavily by building proper infrastructure.

We should build ‘satellite cities’ and use high-speed infrastructure to connect them as they do in other parts of the world, where you have people who can live in one city and work in another.

High-speed infrastructure is not GO electrified rail; high-speed infrastructure means 600-kilometre-an-hour maglev (magnetic levitation) trains like they are building in Japan, or the 300 km/h Shinkansen trains that they plan to use on the Texas Central Railway, aimed to be completed in 2020.

We could build along the centre of Highway 400 from Barrie to the new Vaughan subway, or along a future Highway 427 from the airport to Barrie and beyond.

Instead of pouring money into a new Pickering airport, we could connect Munro in Hamilton with Pearson using high-speed rail along the 403 and 407 median at a fraction of the cost of a new airport.

We have the space still, just we need governments to plan infrastructure properly so that people can live in one part of the Greater Toronto Area or beyond, and work in another, without having a commute that takes hours.

Lincoln Bayda

Barrie