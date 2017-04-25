These bumps in the road can be a good thing for Barrie neighbourhoods.

As early as next week, the city will begin laying down temporary speed cushions in all of Barrie's 10 wards to slow traffic on the residential streets, and hopefully direct motorists onto large collector and arterial roads.

“We want people to slow down as well, within neighbourhoods,” said Dave Friary, the city's roads, parks and fleet director. “And we're trying to push them to those arterial roads and get them off some of the (minor) collectors.”

Pavement markings, bollards and radar speed boards will also be used to help persuade drivers to travel within the speed limit, which ranges from 40 kilometres an hour to 60 km/h in Barrie, depending on the street and whether its in a community safety zone. It's 50 km/h on most city streets.

“We create pinch points on the roadway so people have to slow down,” Friary said.

He said so-called traffic calming measures are part of his department's operating budget, but city council added another $80,000 this year, which will pay for one additional roadway with two crossings, per ward.

That means each city ward will have six crossings on a maximum of five roadways.

Some Barrie councillors have also used 'slow down' signs along city streets to convince motorists to drive within the speed limits.

The speed cushions are to be in place from May to October, and the city says they reduce speeds by approximately 10 km/h.

“They're very effective,” Friary said, although he noted their popularity is pretty much a 50-50 split with drivers.

But as much as traffic calming measures slow traffic, they can also re-direct it.

“It will cause people to possibly take a different route,” Friary said. “For example, we've had issues on Grand Forest (Drive) – between Hurst (Drive) and Big bay point Road. A lot of people use it for cut-through, sort of a short-cut, rather than go all the way down to Big Bay Point and Hurst, where they meet. It's quicker for them to do cut-through.

“If we put these cushions in there, we've got numbers that show people will actually pick another route.

“We've got numbers showing that since we've narrowed Hurst Drive down to two lanes (because of bike lanes), people are choosing to kind of go down to Yonge Street, which is what we want them to do, if they're in a hurry to get across town.”

The city is sending mail-outs to everyone with streets that are affected by the traffic-calming measures.

Streets which will get the cushions are being swept this week and, depending on the contractor's schedule, installation could begin next week. Signs will also gi up, warning drivers of the bump.

The city first used traffic-calming measures in 2010.

bbruton@postmedia.com

Ward Speed Cushion Location

Ward 1

1. Bernick Drive (2 crossings)

2. Cheltenham Road (1 crossing)

3. Dunsmore Lane (1 crossing)

4. Mayor Lane (1 crossing)

5. Tunbridge Road (1 crossing)

Ward 2

1. Eugenia Street (2 crossing)

2. Henry Street (2 crossings)

3. Parkside Drive (1 crossing)

4. Rose Street (1 crossings)

Ward 3

1. Birchwood Drive (2 crossings)

2. Harding Avenue (1 crossing)

3. Michael Crescent (1 crossing)

4. Peregrine Road (2 crossing)

5. Stanley Street (Temporary Bollard

Island)

Ward 4

1. Hanmer Street (2 crossings)

2. Irwin Drive (1 crossing)

3. Kozlov Street (2 crossings)

4. Lillian Crescent (1 crossing)

Ward 5

1. Browning Trail (1crossing)

2. Burns Circle (1 crossing)

3. Gibbon Drive (1 crossing)

4. Miller Drive (1 crossing)

5. Pringle Drive (Temporary Bollard

Island)

6. Shelly Lane (2 crossings)

Ward 6

1. Batteaux Drive (1 crossing)

2. Graihawk Drive (1 crossing)

3. Hawkins Drive (2 crossings)

4. Keirland Road (1 crossing)

5. Moon Drive (1 section)

Ward 7

1. Downing Crescent (1 crossing)

2. Emms Drive (1 crossing)

3. Harvie Road (1 crossing)

4. Holly Meadow Road (1 crossing)

5. Mapleton Avenue (2 crossings)

Ward 8

1. Adelaide Street (1 crossing)

2. Cox Mill Road (2 crossings)

3. Holgate Street (1 crossing)

4. Tollendal Mill Road (1 crossing)

5. Woodcrest Road (1 crossing)

Roads, Parks and Fleet

Ward 9

1. Courtney Crescent (1 crossing)

2. Fenchurch Manor (1 crossing)

3. Loon Avenue (2 crossing)

4. Loon Avenue (Temporary Bollard

Chicanes)

5. Raquel Street (1 crossing)

6. Seline Crescent (1 crossing)

Ward 10

1. Empire Drive (1 crossing)

2. Grand Forest Road (2 crossings)

3. Kingsridge Road (1 crossing)

4. Sun King Crescent (2 crossings)

Source: City of Barrie