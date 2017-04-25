Barrie has one of the hottest real-estate markets in Canada.

According to a Re/Max Spring Market Trends report, Barrie’s average house price rose by 39% in 2017 over last year’s prices.

Only Durham Region in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has a similar rate, but of the 26 Canadian cities surveyed, only three other cities crested the 30% price increase mark.

“The GTA is like a rock falling into a pond: we are in that ripple effect,” said Mark Pauli, a managing partner with Re/Max/Chay in Barrie.

Oakville, Mississauga and Brampton all saw average prices of their homes selling for 32%, 31% and 35% respectively more than last year.

Barrie even surpassed cities with populations triple its size, such as Saskatoon with a -1% decrease in dollars spent on new homes. Saint John, N.B., saw a 12% increase, yet its homes are still affordable, with last year’s average price of approximately $163,800 now going for $183,500.

But closer to the GTA, Kitchener-Waterloo’s homes have sold for more than $468,800 this year versus the almost $365,000 those homeowners would have pocketed in 2016.

“Any city within an hour of Toronto is saying the same thing, give or take a few points,” Pauli said.

“There’s been this enormous price acceleration and with Barrie’s prices still way lower than Toronto’s, the numbers are going to work,” he added.

Since the year began, an average home in Barrie would now list for slightly over $525,800 versus last year’s list price of about $379,300.

“It’s blowing a lot of people’s minds,” said Rob Alexander, a Sutton real estate agent and president of the Barrie & District Association of Realtors.

The association has broken down Barrie’s numbers further, showing that the average selling price for a detached residence in Barrie in March was approximately $604,200, a 42% increase over last year.

A townhouse, link home or semi-detached sold for an average price of $427,225, which was a 32% increase over March 2016, and a condominium went for $330,000 last month, which is 34% more than what it would have sold for this time last year.

Alexander says homeowners can typically expect to sell their property in a four- to six-month timeframe.

Anything above six months is considered to be a buyer’s market, he said.

And in a normal market with a reasonable amount of inventory it works.

“But with less than one month’s inventory, anything less than four months is a seller’s market," Alexander said.

“Now the situation is you list on a Wednesday and start seeing multiple offers on Saturday,” he said.

To top it off, in March 2017, more than 82% of homes sold for over the list price, compared to 28% selling for more than list price last year.

Barrie’s isn’t the only hot housing market in central Ontario.

According to the Barrie & District Association’s figures, Essa Township saw a 49% average increase in detached housing prices versus last year. Town of Innisfil’s residents took a 55% bump over last year’s homes sold, and Oro-Medonte saw an average price of homes sold at $812,200, an 80% increase over March of last year.

“People think they can sell and make lots of money,” Alexander said. “But you need to know where you’re going to go first. My best advice is to get a good realtor and know what your options are. Develop a good plan of attack and see where you can go from there.”

The market might start to cool in the next few weeks, Pauli said.

“It’s been a lot more friendly to buyers in the last few days with less bidding and houses going for list,” he said.

“We’re not going to see another 39% increase next year, so there’s no point in waiting,” he added.

To help cool things down, as of April 21, Premier Kathleen Wynne introduced a 15% non-resident speculation tax aimed at dissuading non-Canadian citizens and corporations from buying properties and driving prices skyward.

Additionally, Ontario is now partnering with the Canadian Revenue Agency to strengthen reporting requirements ensuring taxes are paid on all real-estate purchases and sales.

It seems to have worked in Vancouver.

After its non-resident tax was implemented last summer, the latest average price of a home in the greater Vancouver area sold for $969,900 or 11% less than it would have sold for last year.

Caldwell Banker broker Geoff Halford stands next to a recently sold Allandale area home. Barrie has one of the hottest real estate markets in Canada.IAN MCINROY/BARRIE EXAMINER/POSTMEDIA