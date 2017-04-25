Barrie needs police patrols.

Violent crime is on the rise in Barrie: homicides, rape, violent home invasions, forcible confinement, domestic violence, robberies, etc.

The above are just those that have been reported; many crimes do not get reported for whatever reason.

I am sure most residents would feel more secure in their city if police patrols were re-instated. Officers could be watching out for those who, for example, have been banned or suspended from driving, or who are among the many hundred registered sex offenders in the area.

Engaging with members of the public could provide valuable information to prevent crimes.

If the cops decide to remain in their cars, rather than walk the beat, I am sure just the presence of a police car would deter many criminals from doing bad things. For maximum visibility, the optimum colour would be white.

In recent years I have noticed an increased air of lawlessness in our city affecting our quality of life. If the police regularly patrolled my subdivision, they would be surprised to witness the foolish practice of young children cycling and/or operating a motorized vehicle (i.e. ATV or dirt bike) at speed on public roads without helmets (serious injuries waiting to happen).

Instead of crime prevention week, let’s have crime prevention year, just to see if it makes our city safer; I feel this would show that the police are truly committed to our community.

J.L. Bennett

Barrie