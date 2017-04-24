There was no lack of squeaky wheels grinding against a proposed apartment tower in the east-end at Barrie City Hall Monday night.

A public meeting on the development of a second 11-storey apartment building at 37 Johnson St., Imperial Towers, filled the Council Chamber.

The property's owner – D.D. 37 Johnson Ltd. - has applied for amendments to the city's Official Plan (OP) and zoning bylaw to build 222 apartment units there. With the 196 units in the existing building, that would bring the total to 418 for the 3.5-acre site.

And the neighbours don’t like it.

“For someone to suggest doubling the density on that property doesn’t make sense at all,” said Claire Reitmans of the Barrie East End Homeowners Association, which boasts as many as 300 members.

“We do not need more density here,” said Jim Cancilla of Algonquin Trail. “This is not downtown Toronto.

“It will destroy the integrity of our neighbourhood.”

“We feel this proposal is grossly over-sized,” said Nadine Saunders, of nearby Campfire Court, who says she has gathered more than 430 signatures on a petition opposing the project. “There is no justification for this development. This is not an under-utilized site.”

But Eldon Theodore of MacNaughton Hermsen Britton Clarkson Planning, speaking for D.D. 37 Johnson Ltd., had a different opinion.

“This property has the space to accommodate this building,” he said. “There are a number of community benefits to this proposal; approximately $6 million in development charges to the city, cash in lieu of parkland dedication to allow for new parks and to enhance existing parks, increasing the rental supply.

“This proposal is all rental units.”

But Rob Maccallum, who lives on Algonquin Trail, isn’t so sure of the last benefit.

“We do need more rental housing,” he said, “but our rental housing situation is not much different from the rest of the province.

“Is the housing situation in Barrie that desperate that we need another 222 units?”

David Hindley, who has lived on Johnson Street for 30 years, said parking is already a problem in this area.

“When we have friends who come to visit, there is no place to park,” he said.

The proposed development would add 227 parking spaces to the property, which already has 196 parking spots.

The applicant is also asking for special provisions to the zoning bylaw that would allow for less front-yard setback and landscape buffer area, more gross floor area and height, fewer parking spaces and more maximum lot coverage of parking.

“I can’t think of another development that has that density,” said Angela Baldwin, who lives on Barrie Terrace. “This neighbourhood is predominantly low and medium density.”

A neighbourhood meeting in February raised concerns about increased traffic and on-street parking issues, construction noise, dust and vibration, stormwater management, shadow impacts and preserving the neighbourhood's character.

Only one person spoke in favour of the development, Robb Meier of Napier Street, who said Barrie residents need to embrace this type of development, not NIMBYism.

A public meeting is one of the first phases of Barrie's planning process. Once held, the proposed amendments go to city planning staff for a report and recommendation.

Barrie councillors then decide to approve, reject or alter the applications.

That decision can be appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board, which has the final word on local government decisions.

