For Bridget Higgins, having her late husband's name etched in stone is about more than just keeping his memory alive -- it also helps out youth in the community.

Barry Higgins' name is among the first few to go into the Pathway of Memories, a program launched recently by the OPP Youth Foundation (OPPYF), honouring serving and former OPP members, while collecting money to help youth in Ontario communities.

"It would have meant just about everything to him," said Higgins, who is a member of the foundation and also an OPP civilian employee. "He was a very quiet person. And knowing this is going to help a young kid, he would have been very pleased about it."

The OPPYF, for more than two decades, has been helping youth across the province by bringing within reach several developmental opportunities, such as sports or arts classes. Last year, about 120 kids across the province were helped. The OPPYF, in collaboration with Tim Horton's Children's Foundation, also sent close to 300 kids to camps.

"Some children grow up in terribly challenging situations," Robert Eamer, member of OPPYF. "Families having to cope with not having any resources, whether because of accidents and deaths in family or illness. Our officers are there, they see these children and know these children and they're aware who needs a helping hand."

Any member of the community is welcome to buy the 8x8 memory stone at $300 and dedicate it to a serving or former member of the OPP, he explained. Eamer hopes the project will carry on in years to come until all 3,400 stones in the ceremonial terrace have been dedicated.

"It's going to recognize the service the officers have given," said Eamer. "It'll be a lasting documentation of their services to the community. At the same time, it will provide funding for kids who are trying to cope and develop."

In addition, the OPPYF offers education bursaries up to $1,000 for youth enrolling in any post-secondary programs.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us to look at and examine and pay tribute to those members of our organization and those members of our community that have made huge contributions to policing," said Vince Hawkes, commissioner of the OPP. "It's a great connection between policing and youth. The youth foundation is a very big component of finding members of community that need opportunities."

For more information, visit oppyouthfoundation.ca.

