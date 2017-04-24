Volunteers don’t check their watches, track their mileage or write up an invoice.

But it wasn’t monetary gain they were searching for when the more than 230 Simcoe County volunteers, who will be honoured on Monday with trillium pins and certificates from the provincial Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration, freely gave of their time and energy for decades.

“It’s the sort of thing that gets into your nature. It becomes who you are,” said Rev. Howard Courtney, who has been the pastor of Innisfil Community Church on Innisfil Beach Road for more than a quarter century.

Courtney has also been a volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross since his elementary school days, when students were asked to set up the equipment and hand out juice to the blood donors.

Being honoured with a 40-year award for service with the North Simcoe Muskoka Canadian Red Cross on Sunday, Courtney now heads the disaster response services team that sprung up after the Barrie tornado in 1985.

“When the D’Ambrosio Drive fire happened, they couldn’t find anybody to open up a shelter, so I said, ‘We’re close, let’s bring them here’,” he said.

“And we did, we had them all set up in the gymnasium,” Courtney said, pointing to the gym where seniors were playing shuffleboard Monday afternoon.

The fire at a social-housing complex in south Barrie, left 28 families scrambling for housing in July 2014 after a fire spread from a second-storey apartment. The re-build units were completed last summer.

Of volunteerism, Courtney said when he meets a person who volunteers, he invariably discovers they usually help at several organizations.

To that point, Courtney has also travelled to the Dominican Republic to build homes and a school with Innisfil Rotary and helps out residents at Sandycove Acres with safety awareness seminars.

“It’s all about people. When you have direct contact with people and know you’re making a difference, it’s a wonderful feeling,” he said.

Courtney is one of 239 residents from Barrie, Innisfil, Midland, Oro-Medonte, Bradford, Shelburne, Sebright, Alliston, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Tiny, Beeton, Stayner, Ramara and Port McNicoll who will receive a Volunteer Service Award at 55 ceremonies across the province between now and the end of June.

Beginning April 23 to 29 in National Volunteer Week, more than 11,000 volunteers will be recognized for the good deeds they’ve performed tirelessly in their own communities.

In Alliston, Audrey Mawdsley has been a volunteer treasurer of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Auxiliary for more than 40 years.

“I’m 85, so I’m backing off a little now. But back in the day, when some of us didn’t work, it was a great way to meet people,” Mawdsley said.

Although she typically spent about 60 hours each month keeping the records for the auxiliary, she’s now down to about 25 hours a month.

“I don’t want to quit, it keeps me getting out,” she said.

Ontario Volunteer Awards will recognize adult volunteers for five to 65 years of continuous service to an organization. Youth volunteers will be recognized for two or more years of service.

“The support provided by Ontario’s army of volunteers is indispensable,” said Minister Laura Albanese of the Ministry of Citizenship and Immigration.

“Whether it’s empowering the vulnerable, comforting the sick, raising awareness or raising funds, our volunteers work tirelessly to make our communities and our province a better place in which to live.”

In Barrie, John Ritchie will accept his 50 years of volunteering award, along with Maurice Keogh and Henry Verstratten who helped start the Optimist Club five decades ago.

Ritchie said the motto of the Optimist Club originally read ‘Friend of the Boy’ but they changed it within a few years to ‘Friends of Youth’.

Over the years, they've helped start the Barrie Minor Soccer Club and worked with area youth.

“It’s all about helping the community and giving something back,” Ritchie said. “Life’s been good to me, so I figure I owe it.”

A little farther north, Betty Moase will be receiving her award for 25 years of volunteer service with the Women’s Institute in Severn Bridge.

While many of the members have moved or passed on, Moase said the handful of women still host a monthly luncheon for the community – with the help of students from K.P. Manson Public School – on the first Monday of every month.

“The Women’s Institute will be holding its 100th anniversary in 2019,” Moase said. “We’ll celebrate that and just continue doing what we’re doing.”

