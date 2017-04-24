Barrie’s weekly comedy night, Laffy Taffy Tuesday, is expanding with a new Saturday night show featuring headliner Kenny Robinson this coming weekend.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Peter Smith, who teamed up with Shane Sukhu to launch the comedy night more than a year ago, starting once a month and then moving to weekly at the suggestion of Foxx Lounge owner Shane Heath.

“We’ve had requests for a Laffy Taffy comedy show especially (for) Saturday (night),” Smith added.

They did a test run last October and packed the place.

Robinson, a Phil Hartman Award winner, considered to be the ‘father of black comedy in Canada’ was their first big headliner. The Canadian-born professional comic also has a connection to the host of the new Saturday show, Marc Trinidad, a professional comic who lives in Barrie and performs all over Canada, the U.S. and beyond.

“He’s my mentor,” said Trinidad, who maintains his comedy career was born on Robinson’s Nubian show at Yuk Yuk’s in Toronto.

He moved to Canada, from Trinidad and Tobago, 20 years ago to be a comic. He met Robinson when he went to a comic workshop conducted by Robinson and then did a show. He had already accumulated some comedic chops from a lifetime of using his wits.

“I was a little fat kids growing up - (had) big ears, glasses, was a nerdy little kid that got picked on a lot,” he recalled, adding that two possible ways he could respond - fight or flight - were not an option for him. “I couldn’t run very fast so I had to use my mouth to protect myself.”

The second oldest of four kids, Trinidad started out to become an accountant but dropped out after his first year because he hated it. Then, after meeting an artist, he learned how to do tie-dye, batik, and paint in acrylics which led to showing and selling his work.

An interest in theatre followed. His mother, at the time, worked for KFC (Kentucky Fried Chicken) when an opening suddenly occurred to play the chain’s mascot, a speechless bird, because the previous person had left the country. Trinidad was recruited to fill position because he “looked like a natural ass”.

“I jumped into the costume and started getting quite popular,” said Trinidad, who was approached to do theatre which lead to an appearance at the Festival for AIDS in Berlin among other shows, and then shifted from scripted lines to writing and performing sketch comedy but it was standup that hooked him.

“You can say want you want - that is addictive,” he said, adding that once he discovered it, he couldn’t go back to sketch comedy. “I was addicted to the endorphin rush and wanted the punch line (the instantaneous reaction from the audience).”

One of his favourite subjects is race. He considers himself bi -racial. His wife is black - they met in Trinidad, moved her and they currently have four “cappuccino” children ranging in age from eight to 19.

He has performed before a crowd of 33,000 but one of the most meaningful shows was at a Yuk Yuk’s in London, Ont, where he was the middle act. After his performance, he approached by a couple who told him how much they enjoyed the show.

“Then the lady grabbed me - she had a child that was in the hospital with a terminal illness - and (said) she forgot for half a hour,” he said. “I realized the social impact. My writing changed after that. Everything changed after that.”

Trinidad hosts the Tuesday shows on average once a month and when he isn’t, he is at the show, mentoring local comics and helping them to take it to the next level. The local shows have been popular and organizers launched an open mic segment Jan. 3 to allow comics to try out new material and gain experience.

He will be hosting the first Laffy Taffy Saturday Comedy Show, which features headliner, Kenny Robinson, April 29, at the Foxx Lounge Rock Bar and Hotdoggery, 16 Dunlop St. E. The show also includes appearances by three locally developed comics, Peter Smith, Arianna Pile and Daniel Shaw. Doors open for dinner at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20, available at the Foxx Lounge.