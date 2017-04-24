Police are searching for a pair of brazen rotisserie-chicken thieves.

Police say three men entered the Food Basics on Essa Road shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The trio approached the meat department and selected various items including a rotisserie chicken.

Two men carried the hot meat out of the store with the third man following closely behind.

There was no attempt to pay for any of the items the two men had concealed.

Police are continuing their investigation and ask anyone with information to contact PC S Bovair of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2643 or email at sbovair@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com