A clerk was robbed by a knife-wielding man for cash and cigarettes.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed the Mac’s Convenience store at 151 Bayfield St., in Barrie early Monday morning.

The masked man approached the counter at 1:40 a.m., showed a knife and demanded the employee hand over the money in the cash register.

The employee complied and the man took it one step further and grabbed cigarettes from the store shelves and stuffed them into a black backpack.

The suspect fled the store on foot and was last seen heading eastbound through the parking lot.

Police describe the man as a white male, approximately 6’ tall with a large build. He was wearing a black balaclava, black jacket and plaid pajama-style pants. He was carrying a black backpack.

Police wish to remind people to co-operate with armed robbers, but add they should try to get a good description of the suspect and call 911 immediately.

Police say anyone who has information to contact the Criminal Investigative Division of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129. Information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com