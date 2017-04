A man passed out in a parked vehicle that was still running drew the attention of a security guard early Saturday morning.

Barrie police say they were alerted to the vehicle located near Bayfield and Heather streets at approximately 4:50 a.m.

Officers found the man asleep behind the wheel.

He was arrested and charged with impaired care and control as well as over 80 and released on a promise to appear with a future court date.