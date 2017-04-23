Barrie firefighters were called to a brush fire in a wooded ravine near Harvie Road and Emms Street Sunday afternoon in the city's south end.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters Eric Webster, left, and Bryce Aitken make their way out of the bush after they and fellow firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

Three fire trucks and 12 firefighters responded. Traffic was rerouted around the area while crews responded.

Area fire departments are reminding residents to be especially cautious as local fields and forests begin to dry up this time of year.