Provincials on the line at Barrie event
St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Barrie hosted a Special Olympics Ontario School Championships provincial qualifier for floor hockey on Thursday. Above, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School (in black) battles the host school. One team from this event will move on to the provincial tournament June 12-14 in Niagara Region, but that team will be named later. SUBMITTED
