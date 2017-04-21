Pedestrian struck in Barrie
A Barrie police officer questions a taxi driver after a pedestrian was hit at the corner of Worsley and Bayfield streets shortly before 9 p.m., Thursday. Police said the pedestrian was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre as a precaution. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
