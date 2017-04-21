Former NHLer Mike Gartner speaks during the official launch of Hockey Night in Simcoe County X at the Barrie Molson Centre, Thursday.

The event, which has raised more than $1.8 million, helps fund local charities and hospitals.

This year’s game will take place Thursday, Aug. 10 with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets to the event will go on sale starting April 24.