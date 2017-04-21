INNISIFL -

A healthy twist on an old favourite dish won the day.

Nantyr Shores Secondary School’s culinary arts students not only beat out eight other schools’ recipes in the Your Original Creation Recipe Contest, they also got to host a celebrity chef at their school on Friday.

The Food Network’s celebrity Chef Corbin Tomaszeski stopped by the school’s kitchen as part of his partnership with Chartwells, to test out new recipes that will be served at the high school’s cafetorium this fall.

“We’re testing out some new Chef Corbin inspired recipes,” said Chef Corbin. “We test them on the so-called guinea pigs: the students. That’s how we know the recipes are going to work.”

Students Sierra Osterhout, 17, and Ciarra Hustler, 16, were doling out small portions of their nutritionally sound macaroni and cheese to the students during their lunch hour.

“We had to make a pasta dish for the contest, so we chose mac and cheese,” said Osterhout.

“But we added fresh broccoli, carrots, onions and celery to make it healthier,” said Hustler.

The contest featured one dish of many that Chartwells School Dining food service and Corbin had created to boost the Simcoe County District School Board’s dining fare.

Corbin’s reinvented savoury pie is his own version of chicken pot pie, but in a veloute (or light, white) sauce, and showcased a Jamaican-inspired Bob Marley pie with jerk beef.

Other new dishes include a Sloppy Joe, made with ground beef, as well as a Sloppy Josephine.

“It’s made with ground turkey. She’s a little healthier,” he said.

He also served a Greek-inspired version of poutine, as well as a crisp and delicious mango vegetable slaw.

After cooking up the samples with Nantyr’s culinary arts students, they were delivered to the cafetorium at lunch time, where hungry students lined up to taste test the new offerings.

“It’s important that students eat well during the school day, but there is no reason for the food to be boring and bland,” Corbin said. “Nutritious food can be delicious and these healthy recipes add fun and excitement to the student lunch.”

The winning macaroni-and-cheese recipe met the school board’s PPM 150, a policy released in 2011 pertaining to the amount of reduced fat, reduced sodium, low or no trans fats and increased fibre that all dishes served to students must employ.

All dishes served must fit into three categories of sell most, sell less or not permitted for sale.

The PPM 150 rule of 80/20 dictates 80% of foods must be in the sell-most category and the remainder in the sell-less offerings.

Sell-most products include milk, 100% pure fruit juice, mashed potatoes, multi-grain breads and buns.

Products in the sell-less category includes: red potato wedges, chicken nuggets, chicken fingers, low-calorie, caffeine-free iced tea.

Principal Alberto Bernardi tried the macaroni and cheese dish and gave it a thumbs up.

He said the culinary arts students’ dish will be available in both school cafeterias and at the school board office later this year.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “And it shows you, that you can get quality food and effective price point that kids will eat.”

- With files from Miriam King

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1