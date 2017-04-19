The global population uses enough plastic water bottles annually that if stacked end-to-end, they would reach the moon and back 65 times.

Clara Lash, 9, a student of Johnson Street Public School, and a member of its Ontario EcoSchools gold award-winning team, is quoting figures from Bottle Gate, a movie by Canadian ecology activists the Water Brothers.

Gearing up for Earth Day on Saturday, the young eco team, headed up by teacher Bronwen Lash (Clara’s mother), has earned their award honestly.

They’ve collected almost 400 kilograms of dead batteries to recycle next week, picked up garbage in their school yard and neighbourhood parks, and painted yellow fish near sewer drains in their community.

“It’s to remind people not to put paint down there because fish and other species will die if you do that,” the young Lash said.

Lash is one of 18,000 students from 43 schools from both the Simcoe County District School Board and Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board taking part in the city’s 17th annual Spring Into Clean event.

Students participate on Friday and the waterfront clean-up day is held on Earth Day between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Community clean-up days are held on both Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s a great event for the city,” said Nancy Marcello, Barrie’s Spring Into Clean co-ordinator. “In fact, all the green spaces in the municipality benefit from it.”

Marcello said volunteers don gloves and stuff the yellow Earth Day bags with trash in the morning, followed by a free barbecue and inflatable games for the kids to play on. There will also be several environmentally friendly businesses and organizations at Heritage Park to offer ecologically sound advice and products.

The bags and gloves are sponsored by Tim Hortons and the garbage collection is picked by Progressive Waste Solutions volunteers.

Secondary school students are also learning how to turn their concern for the environment into a full-time career when they graduate.

The public school board is hosting a seminar called Agents of Change – Turning Your Environmental Passions into Paycheques by the Water Brothers on Thursday.

“The environmental field is growing so rapidly,” said the board’s event spokeswoman Jessica Kukac. “With changes in legislation and awareness finally having an impact on day-to-day business, an environmental career is possible in any field.”

On the green space between Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Georgian College, teams of environmentally minded students and presidents of both organizations, pulled on the gloves and picked up trash at lunch, Wednesday.

“RVH and Georgian College share a passion to reduce our corporate impact on the environment,” said RVH’s president/CEO Janice Skot. “Today we are committed to doing a bit more by partnering for this campus clean-up, especially in the areas like the Friendship Trail, which are used by staff and students from both organizations.”

Skot said RVH’s recent green upgrades have included automatic lights that shut off in the evening, increased recycling efforts and changing all exterior parking lots to LED bulbs.

For more information on Barrie's Spring Into Clean event, visit http://bit.ly/2opFhZS.

