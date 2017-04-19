Georgian College has an 87.3% employment rate among its graduates, best in Ontario.

Survey results released Wednesday by the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Development (formerly Ontario's ministry of training, colleges and universities) show these Georgian graduates found work within six months of getting their degree or diploma.

“Our faculty, staff and community partners all work hard to make sure that our graduates leave Georgian with networks, skills, work experience and strong resumés that give them an unrivalled advantage in launching their careers,” said college president and CEO MaryLynn West-Moynes in a media release.

“In today’s competitive job market, the most important thing we do is prepare graduates for a meaningful career.”

She said Georgian offers more than 125 programs with faculty members who are in close touch with industry leaders, ensuring that program content is always relevant to the changing needs of employers.

“Georgian graduates can find careers in countries around the world, but many are happily working in rewarding positions close to home,” West-Moynes said. “Local employers strongly recognize the value of a Georgian education and view the college and its graduates as key factors in their ongoing success.”

The survey results show how many graduates found work within six months of graduation.

Often, graduates will enter careers that utilize the skills and competencies that were learned in college, but are not a direct match. For example, a journalism graduate might decide to go into public relations.

Many graduates are finding careers that utilize their studies and training, as more than 91% of employers report being satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of graduates they hired.

Data about whether college grads are employed in the sector in which they studied is collected, said a ministry spokeswoman, but it is not published as part of this survey.

The survey of Ontario graduates for 2015-16 who were employed after six months shows Fanshawe College in London was second at 87%, followed by St. Lawrence College (Brockville, Cornwall and Kingston) at 86.5%, Conestoga College in Kitchener at 86.4% and both Loyalist College (Belleville) and Mohawk College (Hamilton) at 86%.

Georgian College's graduation rate is 63.3% in the survey, which covers 2015-16. This is based on students who started one-year programs in 2014-15, two-year programs in 2012-13, three-year programs in 2010-11 and four-year-programs in 2009-10, and had graduated by 2015-2016.

Georgian is also number-one in terms of co-op education among Ontario colleges, offering the most programs with paid co-op work terms in the province's college system.

Georgian also has the most students registered in co-op programs and the highest percentage of programs with co-op, at its campuses across Simcoe County, Ontario and Canada.

“In total, 6,200 employers partner with Georgian to offer student work experiences, including co-op, internship, placement and field experience,” West-Moynes said. “We work together with employers to provide graduates with the skills and experience to meet their needs. This partnership is reflected in our strong graduate employment rate.”

All of Georgian’s full-time programs include hands-on experiences in workplaces, on campus or in the community. Most offer a formal work-integrated learning opportunity, ranging from paid co-op terms to internships and field placements.

The co-op research findings were gathered by the Institutional Research department of Georgian College.

Georgian has local campuses in Barrie, Orillia, Midland, Owen Sound, Orangeville, South Georgian Bay (Collingwood) and Muskoka (Bracebridge).

