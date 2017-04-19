Sports Other Sports

GALLERY: Watch the birdie

Danika Meyer and Josée Philips, of École secondaire Le Caron, Penetanguishene, won the doubles badminton final with a score of 21-18 and 21-16. MEHREEN SHAHID/THE PACKET & TIMES

The Orillia Secondary School (OSS) hosted an all-day inter-school badminton championship at its gymnasium Tuesday.

Seven schools from around the region participated in qualifying matches leading to finals in five categories, including singles and doubles.

Winning schools included OSS for girls singles, École secondaire Catholique Nouvelle-Alliance for boys singles, École secondaire Le Caron for girls doubles and Barrie North Collegiate for both boys doubles and mixed doubles.



