The Ontario Hockey League playoffs are down to the final four teams after the Erie Otters topped the London Knights, 5-4, Tuesday night in a thrilling Game 7 overtime classic.

Warren Foegele’s winner at 10:40 of the extra frame sent the OHL’s top regular-season team into the Western Conference final against the Owen Sound Attack.

The Eastern Conference final features the top two seeds heading into the playoffs, with the Peterborough Petes hosting the Mississauga Steelheads, who were just about everyone’s preseason favourites in the East.

While Barrie failed to make the playoffs this season, there’s still some local rooting interest for Colts fans in this year’s OHL conference finals.

Let’s start in Peterborough where former Colts defenceman Brandon Prophet has far surpassed what the franchise expected when they acquired him and Colts forward prospect Tyler Rollo just before the 2016 OHL trade deadline for popular hard-hitting blue-liner Cam Lizotte.

A city full of junior hockey tradition, one that groomed future NHL stars like Bob Gainey, Steve Yzerman, Chris Pronger and Eric Staal, Peterborough, until this season, has had little to celebrate over the last few years.

Heading into this season, the Petes had finished above the .500 mark just twice in the last 10 years.

In that decade, Peterborough missed the playoffs five times and only once had they made it past the second round. Fans had stopped coming to the rink and early this season the club announced something needed to be done financially otherwise the storied franchise could go bankrupt.

After a slow start, the Petes righted the ship in December.

Winning has brought the fans back to the Peterborough Memorial Centre and it’s no coincidence at the centre of that turnaround has been Prophet.

The Petes captain missed three weeks in November with a separated shoulder and, upon his return in early December, the club went on to win eight straight and never looked back en route to finishing first overall in the conference.

Prophet’s value is in the steady presence he provides on the back end while logging big minutes and most of those at key moments in a contest.

But it’s his leadership abilities that are perhaps most valuable for the Petes. That couldn’t be clearer then when he returned from his shoulder injury and helped get things turned around.

“When I came back the negativity in the room about different aspects, it was like, ‘Alright boys, we’re going to talk about this as a team,’” Prophet told the Peterborough Examiner in December. “Everyone was involved in the organization and we came back out with a new mindset and a new attitude.

“We knew what we had to do and I don’t think we’ve looked back since,” he added at the time.

Peterborough has rolled through the opening two rounds of the playoffs, sweeping its way past the Niagara IceDogs and Kingston Frontenacs.

While the Eastern Conference final against Mississauga should prove a much tougher challenge for the six-foot-three, 217-pound overager and his teammates, Peterborough fans should be filling the home rink with the opportunity to return to the OHL championship for the first time since winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup in 2006.

Prophet had a goal and 13 assists through 60 games this season, while posting five helpers and a plus-9 in eight playoff games.

After not being able to find his way into the Colts lineup after Barrie drafted him in 13th round in 2013, Rollo found a home with the Petes this season.

The 19-year-old winger had six goals and 16 points in 56 games this season, while pitching in three assists in eight playoff games.

Prophet and Rollo will be up against Barrie native Jacob Ingham and the Steelheads.

The 16-year-old goaltender is coming off an impressive rookie season with Mississauga, posting a 17-6-2 record with a 2.69 goals-against average (GAA) and .907 save percentage (SV%).

Ingham helped lead the Trout past Ottawa in six games in the opening round, before injured overage starter Matthew Mancina returned in the second round five-game series win over the Oshawa Generals.

With a solid 2.68 GAA in the playoffs, Ingham has shown maturity beyond his years and provides the Steelheads with a backup they feel confident in.

The Western Conference final features a pair of familiar names to Barrie fans.

With the Colts in a rebuilding season, veterans Cam Lizotte and Cordell James were dealt at this year’s OHL trade deadline.

Wanting to give their overage captain an opportunity to play for a contender in his final junior season, the Colts shipped James to Owen Sound for a fourth-round pick in 2018.

In a deal that was as much about doing the right thing for James, the veteran centre has been a force for the Attack.

The OHL’s best team in the second half of the season, James played a big part in helping the Attack finish with 102 points. That was a mere point behind the first-place Otters.

James recorded 21 goals and 32 points in 28 games for the Attack, finishing with a career-high 34 goals this season.

One of the OHL’s top two-way centres, James has logged key minutes for the Attack, who got past Kitchener in five games in the opening round and then advanced to the Western final with a hard-fought six-game series win over the Soo Greyhounds, another 100-point team in the West.

With two goals and two assists through 11 playoff games, James is certain to play a key role for a young Owen Sound team against Erie.

Across the ice will be another rugged veteran in Lizotte.

Acquired by Otters for a trio of picks, Lizotte, like he did in Barrie, has provided his new club with a physical presence on the point.

The defender, who has also played the wing on a deep, veteran roster, scored twice in 22 regular-season games with Erie and has a pair of assists in 11 playoff games.

After a convincing sweep of the Sarnia Sting in the first round, the Erie Otters eliminated the defending Memorial Cup champion Knights to reach the Western final.

Both the Eastern and Western finals shouldn’t disappoint fans when it comes to excitement. Both are expected to be long, close battles with whoever coming out of the West certain to be the favourites to advance to the Memorial Cup in Windsor next month.

One thing is certain, whoever reaches the final, Barrie fans will have someone to cheer for.

Even Windsor’s roster includes a pair of familiar faces in former Barrie Colts minor-midget defenceman Connor Corcoran and former Colts import forward Julius Nattinen, who was acquired by the Spitfires last summer.

Gene Pereira covers the OHL hockey for the Barrie Examiner.

PEREIRA'S PICKS

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

(1) PETERBOROUGH PETES VS. (2) MISSISSAUGA STEELHEADS: This one should be fun to watch with two good offences. The Petes won three of four head-to-head games this season, though Mississauga pounded the Petes, 10-1, in their last meeting. Petes goalie Dylan Wells can be the difference here, but I expect the Trout’s big guns will rise to the occasion and win the series. STEELHEADS IN 6

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL

(1) ERIE OTTERS VS. (3) OWEN SOUND ATTACK: Buckle your belts because this has the makings of one of the OHL’s best head-to-head playoff matchups. The Attack went on quite the tear in the second half of the season, finishing a single point behind Erie atop the OHL standings. The Otters won the season series, 4-2. This one has the makings of another seven-game series with several overtimes involved. Erie found a way past a very good London team to get here and they’ll do it again en route to an OHL title. OTTERS IN 7