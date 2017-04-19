Green Party of Ontario leader Mike Schreiner recently toured the region to meet local citizens at two events where the main topic of discussion was Ontario’s electricity system and the bills we pay for it.

There was much bad news, some potential good news, but most of all the need for a mature, non-partisan conversation about how to provide Ontario with the energy we need for our homes, services and industries.

Unfortunately, that conversation seems elusive. So far, the major parties obsess over finding scapegoats (mostly each other), or conjuring up their own Game of Shells to move costs around between private or public ownership, delivery charges or power rates versus tax hikes or borrowing, etc.

Until we sit down and accept that this is a complex problem with several contributing causes requiring multi-faceted solutions, and avoid over-selling the non-solutions, we won’t make progress. One popular scapegoat, for example, is renewable energy. Many people, usually on the right of the political spectrum, assert that wind and solar are the cause of our high power bills. Yet the numbers show otherwise.

According to Ontario Energy Board reports, renewable energy is responsible for only 17% of the Global Adjustment (GA) which comprises so much of our high bills. Larger shares are due to gas generation (26%) and most of all nuclear, which alone accounts for 42% of the GA. And with that aside, about half of the rate increases over the past decade are due to inflation or necessary work to keep the distribution grid reliable. But if nuclear is to blame for our history of high prices, what about the future? How can we invest in energy production that’s getting cheaper, and avoid methods that will cost more?

Here, again, the truth is contradicts the common wisdom. The price of solar and wind have dropped rapidly over the past decade: the most recent round of bidding in Ontario provided wind at an average cost of only nine cents per kWh, with solar costs also trending downward.

We are also buying hydro from Quebec as cheap as four cents per kWh.

Meanwhile, Ontario Power Generation has applied to triple their rate for nuclear power over the coming decade, up to almost 17 cents/kWh.

So logically, we should be ramping down how much nuclear we use, and replacing it (where needed) with wind, solar, and hydro. Not only does this green our energy mix, it lowers our bills. Yet, the province cancelled the last round of renewable bids and is still planning to refurbish our aging nuclear fleet to run past its expiry date.

It’s true that Ontario paid above-market rates for renewable energy earlier in the decade, to jump-start this promising new industry. But now that rates have come down, it makes no sense to step away. We can make up for earlier buy-high costs by buying low, now that the industry has matured.

The Liberal Game of Shells, by creating a $25 billion Band-Aid on rates, helps subsidize waste by the rich (who consume more energy) at the ultimate expense of the poor. On top of that, it undermines the business case for net metering, due to replace the microFIT program next year.

What we really need is a massive push for conservation and efficiency to reduce how much power we consume and what we pay for it. Privatizing parts of the system will bring the opposite: private owners maximizing their return by increasing consumption. Only a publicly owned utility can effectively carry out a mandate to help lower your use and your bills.

So it all comes down to this: let’s have a mature conversation about how to maximize our savings through efficiency, through sourcing cheap AND clean electricity, and put aside the myths and partisan attacks. And if you don’t have solar panels now, don’t miss your last opportunity to take part in the microFIT program and produce clean energy to sell into the grid.

Erich Jacoby-Hawkins serves on the boards of Living Green and the Robert Schalkenbach Foundation. Read and comment on this and other Root Issues at www.erichthegreen.ca.