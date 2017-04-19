Good old quotes don’t get enough recognition.

There’s no Memorable Quote Network on TV or radio.

Print is the natural home for this type of thing, but unless you happen to be in the right aisle (and frame of mind) at the Barrie Public Library on a rainy Saturday morning, you’re out of luck if in the market for a certain cluster of words that usher a warm wind through the soul or that make you think.

Right now, it feels as if I’m trying to put on the brakes on a world that can’t stand to be anything more than a second away from the latest technology or fashion trend or hand-held device. (Strange, but “hand-held device” all of a sudden seems so 2004. Come to think of it, that “seems so” construction seems so 2010.)

Bottom line, quotes that have lived down through the years shouldn’t be completely chucked to oblivion.

With that, here are a few to ponder.

“The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place” – George Bernard Shaw’s wry observation is worth riffing on, especially when applied to prime ministers on the campaign trail.

Stephen Harper elevated the practice; Justin Trudeau is now and then a fan of it; the grouping of “ordinary Canadians” standing behind, dutifully, in a few rows when making a speech in front of TV cameras.

I cringe every time I see this calculated gathering of public support. It feels like a bait and switch operation with the prime minister deflecting just enough attention so that an audience won’t make too much of an effort to examine the actual words of a speech.

Why? Because they’re too distracted with all those faces in front of them.

“There’s no there, there” -- Writer Gertrude Stein’s (supposedly claws-out) observation about the city of Oakland.

Growing up in Barrie, we had more, uh, colourful dismissals of the town of Angus.

And, sure as a ’71 Ski-Doo adorning the front yard of a ramshackle building that used to be a home, the citizens of Angus likely had similar slags they used when visiting Ivy.

“When you do good things, other good things happen” – No, this is not from Miss what’s-her-name on Romper Room. Actually, it hasn’t been around that long. It’s an inspiration pill dispensed by Leafs’ coach Mike Babcock to his players.

Everyone thinks of him as the supreme Xs and Os strategy guru.

But the glow around his surging team right now says Babcock is a brilliant psychologist who happens to dabble in coaching. Hey, anyone who can transform Nazem Kadri into a productive, responsible citizen on and off the ice is a headshrink nonpareil.

Winston Churchill’s timeless “we shall never surrender” speech that once rallied an England under siege. In terms of political oration, this one’s the Matterhorn. For eloquence and power, nothing touches it. But would we still be in awe of it if Churchill happened to have had a squeaky, wimpy voice?

“Farming is a sort of glorified repair job” – While not etched in the public imagination as a classic old quote, these words are from my favourite writer, E.B. White.

For my money, no other writer has crafted clearer sentences or has had as much respect for communication as White.

From an essay titled My Day: “Lilacs were in bloom by the old cellar hole, and a few old apple trees stood guard over the secrets of other days.” What else would an old apple tree do?

White rocks it.

And you can quote me on that.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.