Understanding history vital to society

(Re: ‘Don’t dwell on past’ in the April 13 edition of the Examiner)

I am immensely saddened at Joffre McCleary’s lack of understanding about the purpose of studying history.

We don’t study history to simply glorify the past. The true purpose is so that we learn and move forward. This is not dwelling on the past.

While it may be tolerable for Mr. McCleary to have such an uninformed opinion as an ordinary citizen, it is neither tolerable nor acceptable for a member of the Senate to be so uninformed.

Senator Lynn Beyak seems woefully ignorant about the pain, suffering and death caused by residential schools to thousands of children and their families.

As a caring country, we must fully acknowledge our wrongs of the past so that we may never again repeat such inhumane deeds. Sound knowledge and understanding of history is vital to a society.

For the record, Canada has only officially apologized once. Former prime minister Stephen Harper did it several years ago on National Aboriginal Day.

Most Canadians however, are disappointed that not enough is being done towards true reconciliation for our First Nations by Canadians and our governments at every level.

Myrna Clark

Barrie