TINY TWP. - A Barrie teen faces a stunt driving charge after being clocked at 51 kilometres an hour past the speed limit Monday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP on Baseline Road South at 4 p.m. clocked a Pontiac G5 going 111 km/h in a 60 km/h zone.

The car was stopped and an 18-year-old was charged with stunt driving by excessive speed. His driver's licence was suspended for seven days and his car was impounded for a week.

He has a June court date in Penetanguishene.