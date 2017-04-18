ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - There's a living legacy to Pte. William Edward Simpson's survival at Vimy Ridge a century ago.

The Shanty Bay native and his English war bride, Eleanor Florence Aylett, had four children – Joyce, Charles, Ruth and Ross – leading to 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Charlie and Lena Simpson, who live on Line 2 North, have six children themselves, and point back to William Simpson's survival of that pivotal First World War battle April 9-12, 1917.

“Lives were changed forever,” said Lena. “It's 100 years ago.”

Charlie, now 92, said his father rarely spoke about the Great War.

“Very little, but he did mention in the trenches, trying to sleep through the day with mud, water and rats,” he said. “You'll wonder why there would be rats.

“The rats had to feed, by eating dead bodies, which makes me teary-eyed to think about it.”

Pte. Simpson was approved for the 81st Battalion of the Canadian Over-Seas Expeditionary Force, at age 25, in late 1915. He stood five feet, five-and-a-half inches tall, with dark brown hair and blue eyes, according to his personnel record.

His wages were $33 a month, and taking a furlong to England cost $20.

But that's also where he met his future wife, who worked in an ammunition factory.

“He would go to Croydon (part of London), that's where she was, during the war,” Lena Simpson said, although there are few details about their romance.

“Not even about their wedding. We're lucky to have that,” she said, pointing to a photo from their wedding day, Oct. 6, 1917.

William and Eleanor Simpson came to Shanty Bay after the war. The house they had built, Croydon Villa, is still there.

He became a gardener at John B. Holden estates, on Ridge Road, close to the 1st Line, while she looked after the large Holden home.

“Mrs. Holden would want corn for a meal. He would go out and pick it for her, sweet corn. She wanted it just turning yellow,” Charlie Simpson said. “He loved gladiolas.”

“He grew a great garden at home too,” said Lena Simpson.

On his days off from gardening he was fishing, in Lake Simcoe, even in the winter.

“He had a (fish) shanty, so I had to have a shanty,” Charlie Simpson said. “I built my own shanty under his supervision, when I was only nine or 10 years old.”

Charlie Simpson fondly remembers the time he spent with his father.

“Him and I, probably on a Sunday, we'd walk a mile, pick berries,” he said. “All the way, he would hardly ever mention the war.

“Or fishing, I rowed the boat, Dad sat in the back, trolling.”

At 5:30 a.m. on April 9, 1917, nearly 1,000 guns opened fire on German positions in France - while an estimated 15,000 Canadian soldiers rose from their trenches and advanced, with thousands more troops behind them.

Four days of bloody fighting later, the Canadians had overrun Vimy Ridge – but at a terrible cost. More than 10,600 soldiers were killed or wounded.

Pte. William Edward Simpson was one of the latter.

The inhalation of gas affected his lungs and heart, a contributing factor is his early death at age 55 on Nov. 13, 1945.

But it was clearly a life well spent.

