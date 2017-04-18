Officers schooled in fitness challenge

Sirens rang out on school grounds as kids of all ages crowded around police cruisers to poke and press buttons.

“It was really fun,” said Lexi McGowan, 11. “We learned a lot about how police cars work. We got to go inside the car and speak in the microphone and see all the lights. We got to see the police and what they wore.”

She and other students of Guthrie Public School in Oro-Medonte Township spent Tuesday morning learning about police equipment and services with the help of Barrie OPP. As well, about a dozen officers and administrative staff members were at the school to test their calibre against students and teachers in a fitness challenge.

“We have a fitness appraiser here setting up all the different stages and components for the test,” said Barrie OPP Const. Leslie Woodley, explaining the test has to be passed to become a police officer. “We will have a shuttle-run station. There will be a flexibility station, push-ups and an ab-strength station.”

It was a chance for Sarah Scherer to get a glimpse of what it takes to become a police officer.

“I like running and doing all sorts of sports,” said the 13-year-old. “I thought it would be really, really cool. I was fascinated by all the things you have to do to be a police officer, so I thought I’d try out one of them.”

If they’re able to make time from personal and professional responsibilities, most officers try to maintain a fitness level throughout the year, said Mike Burton, staff sergeant and acting commander at the Barrie detachment.

“So, when it comes time to do our (voluntary) fitness testing, hopefully we’re in good enough shape and we’re able to pass,” he said.

The fitness appraisal is done throughout the year, but the purpose of holding it at a school was more than just making sure officers are physically and mentally healthy, added Burton. It’s to introduce the youth to policing and the services provided by the OPP.

“They get to interact personally with officers and see this side of policing as well,” he said. “It’s important for us to interact with the community and understand we’re not just there in bad situations, but we’re also here to help them; we’re just as much a part of the community as they are.”

On display at the school were OPP vehicles, a canine unit, a helicopter and a remote mobile investigator unit, commonly known as a bomb-disposal robot.

“We want our kids to have the opportunity to learn a little bit more about the roles,” said Melanie Hornik, principal at Guthrie Public School. “Having the bomb-detecting robot here and having various officers here to talk about their roles is really important so our kids can learn more about it.”

The interaction and participation of students in the fitness challenge helps highlight the importance of being healthy and active and supporting fitness in students’ lives, she said.

“We want to encourage the community policing partnership we have,” said Hornik. “We love the fact that our students feel comfortable connecting with the police officers and feel that sense of safety.”

