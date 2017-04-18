UPDATE: Fire deemed arson

An early morning fire in Orillia is being investigated as an arson.

One person is in police custody, Orillia OPP reported, following the blaze on Franklin Street Tuesday morning.

Firefighters first arrived on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and soon called in the OPP, who arrived around 7 a.m.

Three men and a dog were inside the house at the time of the fire. One of the men is the person police have in custody. No charges have been laid as of yet.

Another of the occupants was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The third man was not hurt in the fire. All three, plus the dog, escaped the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be attending.

Franklin Street was closed between Forest Avenue South and Raymond Avenue for about four hours while emergency crews first put down the blaze and then began to determine what exactly happened.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is assisting with the investigation.

A further update from the OPP on the incident is expected later Tuesday afternoon.

