A Brampton man faces firearm and drug charges after being stopped by city police Sunday evening in Barrie.

Officers stopped a 2008 Infinity at 5 p.m. on Anne Street and arrested its driver for unauthorized possession of a firearm and seized the vehicle, as part of an ongoing investigation.

A search warrant was used to find cocaine, heroin and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Police say the street value of the drugs exceeds $10,000.

A 24-year-old man faces six weapon charges, two drug possession charges, two drug trafficking charges and three charges for breaching the terms of his release on other charges.

The vehicle was also seized for further investigation.