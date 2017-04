Barrie Music Festival results

Change text size for the story

Monday, April 17

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List A Grade 3, Quinn Buelow (1)

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List A Grade 5, Lawrence Carretas (1)

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List A Grade 8, Elsa Salathiel (1)

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List B Grade 3, Alexander Fedyushchenko (1), Quinn Buelow (2)

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List B Grade 7, Lucas Torok (1)

Woodwind Solo, Conservatory List B Grade 8, Elsa Salathiel (1)

Woodwind Solo Conservatory List Piece Extra Repertoire Grade 7, Lucas Torok (1)

Woodwind Solo Classes by age 10 years and under, Alexander Fedyushchenko (1)

Woodwind Solo Classes by age 11 years and under, Lucas Torok (1), Alexander Fedyushchenko (2)

Woodwind Solo Classes by age 12 years and under, Quinn Buelow (1)

Woodwind Solo Classes by age 14 years and under, Elsa Salathiel (1)

Brass Solo - School Secondary School - second year, CJ Buelow (1)

Brass Solo Graded Study Grade 6, CJ Buelow (1)

Brass Solo Conservatory List A Grade 6, CJ Buelow (1)

Brass Solo Conservatory List B Grade 6, CJ Buelow (1)

Brass Classes by age 15 years and under, CJ Buelow (1)

Saturday, April 8

Classical Guitar Graded Repertoire Grade 1, Kathryn Forrest (1), Sofia Gallo (2)

Classical Guitar Graded Repertoire Grade 3, Stefan Mucibabic (1), Sam Bellerose (2)

Pick Style Guitar Solos 12 years and under, Christopher Connors (1), Sofia Gallo (2)

Pick Style Guitar Solos 14 years and under, Kathryn Forrest (1), Emily Size (2)

Pick Style Guitar Solos 16 years and under, Sam Bellerose (1)

Finger Style Guitar Solo - Popular 12 years and under, Christopher Connors (1)

Finger Style Guitar Solo - Popular 14 years and under, Kathryn Forrest (1)

Finger Style Guitar Solo - Popular 16 years and under, Sam Bellerose (1)

Guitar Solo Extra Repertoire Grade 3, Stefan Mucibabic (1)

Guitar Solo Extra Repertoire Grade 3, Stefan Mucibabic (1)

Thursday, April 6

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Primer or Level 1, Anna Liisa Vurma (1), Dilainya Samarasekara (2), Sophie Seemann tie (3), Emma Lockhart tie (3), Sophie Pappas tie (3)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Primer or Level 1, Autumn Switzer (1), Joanna Moorehead tie (2), Nathan Vaughan tie (2), Anna Goldsmith tie (3), Tia Nanninga tie (3), Julianna Ray tie (3)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Level 2, Finn Taylor (1), Taya Koski (2), Tyson Groves tie (3), Scotty Sutton tie (3), Michael Kotchetkov tie (3), Olivia Salter tie (3)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Level 3, Natalie Bourne (1)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Level 5, Kyle Pierre (1)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under RCM Series Pre-2008, Jessica Strandberg (1), Sachin Ray (2), Sylvia Chabot (3)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Repertoire from any other Beginner book, Priscilla Han (1), Khye Lockhart tie (2), Emeline Seemann tie (2), Jeremy Oates tie (3), Reece Oprendek tie (3), Maiya Dunn tie (3)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Primer or Level 1, Naomi Warzin (silver), Naomi Warzin (silver), Ethan West (gold)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Level 2, Griffin Oertel (gold)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Conservatory Canada New Millennium Series Pre-Grade 1, 1999, John Thompson (bronze), Julia Pinho Moreira (gold), Lucas Graham (silver), Graydon Beleskey (bronze)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under RCM Series 2008 or later, Oakley Newman (bronze), Jonas Kierstead (silver)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Repertoire from any other Beginner book, Owen Symes (bronze), Ashlyn Tye (silver), Rylan Baker (silver)

Piano Solo 11-16 Years Primer or Level 1, Norah Lapenskie (1)

Piano Solo 11-16 Years Level 5, Samy Forbes (1)

Piano Solo 11-16 Years RCM Series Pre-2008, Samy Forbes (1)

Piano Solo 11-16 Years Primer or Level 1, Hanna Coombs (silver), Aidan Warzin (gold), Hanna Coombs (silver)

Piano Solo 11-16 Years RCM Series 2008 or later, Ben Wenckebach (bronze)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Extra Repertoire Primer or Level 1, Anna Goldsmith , Avy Baxter (1), Noah Gillies tie (2), Julianna Ray tie (2), Nathan Vaughan tie (2)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Extra Repertoire Primer or Level 1, Noah Gillies (1), Nathan Vaughan (2)

Piano Solo 10 Years and Under Extra Repertoire RCM Series 2008 or later, Sherise Faith Norella (1)

Conservatory Piano Solo List A Pre-Grade 1, Keegan San Juan (1)

Conservatory Piano Solo List A Pre-Grade 1, Lance San Juan (1), Gabrielle Gayadeen (2)

Conservatory Piano Solo List B Grade 1, Lauren Forrest (1), Alexander Seyfried (2), Brynn Sutton (3)

Pop Vocal - Ballad 10 yrs and under, Adam Ingraham (1)

Pop Vocal - Ballad 12 yrs and under, Elsha Tiemersma (1), Ellie Atton tie (2), Camryn Malo tie (2), Kelsie Myers tie (2), Nathan Moore tie (3), Michayla Weber tie (3)

Pop Vocal - Ballad 14 yrs and under, Amy Zhu (1)

Pop Vocal - Ballad 16 yrs and under, Victoria Green (1), Tori Robertson (2)

Pop Vocal - Ballad 18 yrs and under, Keelan Ballantyne (1), Jessie Eyers (2)

Pop Vocal Small Ensemble 13-17 yrs, Sing Club Collingwood (1), Treble Clefs Ensemble (2), St. Francis of Assisi Glee Club (3)

Voice duets Junior 14 years and under, Ella Ingraham and Adam Ingraham (1)