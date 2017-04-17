The other side of a hero's life

Diana Bishop has covered a lot of stories as a broadcast journalist with some of the largest media outlets.

But she has never covered a personality that has so deeply impacted her life as that of her grandfather.

She finally reported that story on her own with her new book, Living Up to a Legend: My Adventures with Billy Bishop’s Ghost. It was released in February.

“The question most people ask me is why did I write the book. And, like most things, it just seemed to be the next thing for me,“ said Bishop. “I had been a reporter for many years, writing stories about other people’s (stories). I’m in this new business, writing other people’s stories, and it’s about time that I write my own.”

The story wasn’t just about anybody. It was about one of the country’s heroes, the winner of the Victoria Cross, known for his 72 kills, surviving in the air for two years at a time when the average life span of a fighter pilot was one week, and the bravery that has been drawn from in countless books and articles over the past century.

As Bishop said, writing the book became an obsession. But in every family, there are wounds to heal and a process to work through.

“So, then I realized just how big an influence Billy Bishop had, not just on my family but also on my own. (When I was) a little girl, he really felt like a ghost ... because everybody kept talking about him,” said Bishop.

Her grandfather died when she was three, so she has little memory of the man.

“My father, of course, was his biggest fan. He was the chronicler in the family and he was a writer, too, so he would talk about him all the time,” Bishop said. “You can imagine that, as a family, we went to every single air show. We would get invited to every Remembrance Day service.”

As a child, Bishop didn’t really realize who her grandfather was, but got a taste of it in a brave exploration looking for something for show-and-tell at her school.

Hidden in her father’s underwear drawer was Billy Bishop’s breastplate of medals. She squirrelled them out of the house and took them to school.

These were just a big breastplate of medals that a lot of people had, but these were very special ones, obviously, so I just thought, ‘What the heck? I’m going to take them to school.’ I knew had something of a treasure, but I had no idea until I got to school, and my teacher – his jaw just dropped,” Bishop remembered. “And the kids’, too, when I started telling the stories that I could remember. I was very popular, especially with the boys, when I was growing up for that reason.”

“So, I finally got that there was some power in those and that my identity was going to get wrapped up into it.”

As Bishop got older, she began to see the influence her famous grandfather has on the whole family, especially her father.

Like his dad, he became a fighter pilot in the Second World War. Following the conflict, he penned a number of books about his grandfather’s exploits. He also developed a penchant for drinking.

“Like so many others that didn’t get a chance to recover from whatever happened there, he had a drinking problem, like they all did, because everybody drank in those days. It was the thing,” Bishop said. “But it was having effects on the family that I was starting to notice.”

Post-traumatic stress disorder wasn’t even thought of then, and treatment for many lay in a bottle.

“That’s when it started to get difficult, when I started to realize that alcoholism was a theme in the book, it was going to be a theme in my life, and my reaction to it was part of the story,” said Bishop.

And she wasn’t alone.

“I am getting lots of emails from people who are reading the book, telling me that ‘Your childhood was different, but what happened to you happened to me.’ I think what I started to realize was that there was this culture – there were people in two World Wars at that point who were coming back glorifying the war and really burying everything else that was associated to it and living for today,” said Bishop. “So, the drinking was all part of it, the socializing, the bonding of the people who were in the war. I mean, honestly, those bonds were even greater sometimes than the bonds that they had with their own family.”

Like every child, Bishop needed a hero. Growing up she says she didn’t need a Superman, she had Billy but she also had her father and that was a problem

“As a kid, I didn’t need Superman or Batman. I had Billy Bishop, which was awesome, and then I had my father, who, as I got older, began to look like an anti-hero. I didn’t know if he was happy or unhappy. I just knew that he was difficult,” said Bishop. “So, it was almost like this interplay between I needed a hero but I also needed the anti-hero so that I could figure out who to admire and who to be inspired by.”

She now understands her father had a tough act to follow, but there were other survivors as well.

“I had a lot of sympathy for my father, but it also had a lot of effects on my family. One of the underlying themes of the book is how the women handled this.”

Questions were raised in a film about Billy Bishop, and his war record was introduced without substance and without proof, but it was enough to create headlines.

“The one thing that was interesting was just the whole identity crisis around my grandfather when they started to vilify his record. It is the one thing that most people don’t want to think or talk about,” said Bishop. “Canadians in general are very willing to say, ‘That was hogwash. Let’s move on.’ But at the time, it was much more of a crisis for me, as it was for my family, who just said, ‘Bull----,’ like my father said. So, nobody was willing to entertain any of these allegations as being true.”

“But I was a reporter and I had been trained to look at both sides of the story and I had seen a lot of people who had their reputation absolutely tarnished – some of it being real and most of it not – and seeing what damage it had done to their reputations. So, when I had this hero that was on this pedestal and suddenly he has fallen in the public eye, I suddenly (thought). ‘Have I fallen, too, then, because so much of my identity had been wrapped up in him being a hero?’”

Finishing the book, Bishop found herself more at ease in were place in the family.

“I didn’t think that this was going to be as much of a personal journey, but I think that is what makes it a book,” she said. “I got a real sense of Billy Bishop that I didn’t have before I wrote the book. It was just this person who had faults like everybody else, that had a lot of passion and drive and he needed accomplishments in his life.”

