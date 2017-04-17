Speaking up in Barrie
Local child psychiatrist and keynote speaker Dr. Marcia Benjamin speaks with guests about childhood stress, anxiety and depression during a mental-health awareness event at the Maple Grove Public School in Barrie. The event, which was free to the public, offered yoga demonstrations, music and a dance. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Local child psychiatrist and keynote speaker Dr. Marcia Benjamin speaks with guests about childhood stress, anxiety and depression during a mental-health awareness event at the Maple Grove Public School in Barrie.
The event, which was free to the public, offered yoga demonstrations, music and a dance.