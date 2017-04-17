Jamie Hall remembers the year the fashion show came to a screeching halt as one of the first models hit the runway.

“Zach started to walk and turned to me and said, ‘You know, we haven’t sung the national anthem yet’,” said Hall, who has emceed the Simcoe Community Services (SCS) Fashion Show for more than 20 years.

“I said, ‘you’re right’ and it was very spontaneous – the whole audience stood up and everybody sang ‘O’ Canada’ and the show began.

“That warmth, that intimacy, that’s what it’s all about. Zach wanted to sing the national anthem and that’s okay,” he said.

Hall, now stakeholder relations manager SCS, is readying for its 22nd annual 2017 Celebrating Community Champions Fashion Show at Maverick’s Music Hall on Thursday.

So are 40 models, both clients of the SCS and its community partners, including the Barrie Examiner.

Reporter Cheryl Browne will be accompanied down the runway by Graeme Thomas and Kevin DeRoches, who also volunteer at the Delta Gaming Centre charity Bingo and as well as with the Kiwanis Club of Barrie.

Hall said DeRoches and Thomas have helped raised “tens-of-thousands of dollars” for SCS which serves Barrie and areas’ people with intellectual disabilities.

Money raised from the fashion show purchases accessibility equipment, covers special housing needs, gives families respite care, sends children to camp and provides youth skills development.

The models will be joined by Barrie firefighters as ushers for the event, as well as Barrie’s town crier Steve Travers, Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth, Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall, the Barrie Baycats and Barrie Pipes and Drums.

John McNabb Clothiers and Old Navy have offered to dress the models in the latest fashion trends.

“Our staff will volunteer and open the store early a couple of times to help people choose the right outfits,” said Paige Jones, a manager at Barrie’s Old Navy.

“It’s really a big day for them. Some love being the centre of attention, some don’t, so we work around that,” she said.

Hair appointments are offered by Status Hair Salon for the women and Carol’s Barber Shop for the men.

93.1 Fresh Radio host Tara Winstone has emceed with Hall for the past dozen years.

Winstone said she loves the unscripted moments, like the time Zach encouraged everyone to sing O’ Canada.

“At times like that, you can just feel the love in the room,” Winstone said.

“A lot of the focus is on what they can’t do. The people supported by Simcoe Community Services are contributing members of society and I love that the fashion show focuses on what they can do.

“There’s just an intangible about that event that just leaves you with a great feeling,” she said.

Tickets are $35 each and include appetizers and desserts. For ticket information visit 39 Fraser Crt. in Barrie, 35 West St., in Orillia or call Vanessa at 705-726-9082 ext. 2221.

