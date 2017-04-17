The Port Hope Panthers have advanced to the Schmalz Cup final after downing the Alliston Hornets, 4-1, in the best-of-seven semifinal.

The Panthers opened the series with a 5-3 win, but Alliston rallied in Game 2 with a 3-2 overtime victory at home. Port Hope stormed back with three straight wins, by scores of 5-2, 5-4 (OT) and 6-2 to claim the series and end the Hornets’ season.

Alliston had swept the Stayner Siskins in the Provincial Junior Hockey League’s Carruthers Division final prior to downing the Mount Forest Patriots in the North Conference final. The win over the Patriots advanced the Hornets to the final four combatants vying for the Schmalz Cup.

In Game 5 on Friday night, Port Hope scored three goals in the opening period, including a pair from George Miranda. Miranda scored two more in the second period, giving the Whitby native not only a natural hat trick, but four goals in a span of just under 23 minutes of game time. Panthers forward Blane Gaudon put Port Hope up 6-0 midway through the second period.

Matt Hamilton, with assists from Mackenzie Flewelling and Ryan Lewis, and Stephen Nosad on the power-play, set up by Jack Underhill, scored for Alliston in the third period en route to the 6-2 final.

The Port Hope Panthers now await the winner of the other Schmalz Cup semifinal between the Ayr Centennials and the Essex 73’s. That series was tied at 3-3 heading into Game 7 on Monday night in Ayr’s home rink.