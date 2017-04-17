News Local

Perfect working conditions in Barrie

Kevin Hutchinson of Guild Electric performs some routine maintenance on a traffic light at the intersection of Tiffin and Anne streets in Barrie recently. Hutchinson said he was happy to report the weather was perfect for working outdoors. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Kevin Hutchinson of Guild Electric performs some routine maintenance on a traffic light at the intersection of Tiffin and Anne streets in Barrie recently. Hutchinson said he was happy to report the weather was perfect for working outdoors. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

 

Kevin Hutchinson of Guild Electric performs some routine maintenance on a traffic light at the intersection of Tiffin and Anne streets in Barrie. Hutchinson said he was happy to report the weather was perfect for working outdoors.  MARK WANZEL/PHOTO



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »