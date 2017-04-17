Perfect working conditions in Barrie
Kevin Hutchinson of Guild Electric performs some routine maintenance on a traffic light at the intersection of Tiffin and Anne streets in Barrie recently. Hutchinson said he was happy to report the weather was perfect for working outdoors. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
Kevin Hutchinson of Guild Electric performs some routine maintenance on a traffic light at the intersection of Tiffin and Anne streets in Barrie. Hutchinson said he was happy to report the weather was perfect for working outdoors. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO