LETTER: Leaders are the worst addicts

I have not in my lifetime seen a more irresponsible political decision than legalization of marijuana. More addictions on the way. More overdoses. More impaired driving. More deaths. More young people that never get the chance to get their lives on track to success due to introduction to drugs before they understand the damage they can do.

Young people need to be encouraged to deal with life with clear heads, not drink or self-medicate when problems confront them. And any talk that legalization will lead to more responsible drug use, or that fewer young people will use drugs, is nonsense.

Sadly, our political leaders are the biggest addicts in our country - addicted to finding new sources of tax revenue no matter the cost. Apparently, drug dealers are now officially running our country.

Rick Lockman

Orillia