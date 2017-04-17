A historic landmark in Washago is one step closer to getting a much-needed facelift.

The old Washago water tower, adjacent to the former CN train station, has been in a state of disrepair for a number of years. A previous attempt at beautification has weathered with age, and the tower is as much a rusting eyesore as it has ever been.

But a group of concerned citizens have been trying to change that. For more than a year, the Friends of the Water Tower committee have been working in the community to bring the tower to its former glory.

"I want to see somebody's work up there," said Kathy Nicholson, chair of the Friends of the Water Tower. "I want to see it restored to how it can look."

The tower was last wrapped in 2007, replacing a vertical writing of Washago, with a white base and plenty of infamous graffiti, advocating marijuana use and advertising heavy metal bands.

It looked good for about five or six years following, Nicholson said. If anyone would be familiar with the tower's condition, it would be her; Nicholson's artwork adorned the wrap that was placed around the tower, showcasing a "cartoony" rendering of the village.

The artwork on the wrap began to fade around 2012-13; the wrap itself began to tear in the past year, exposing the rusted shell of the tower.

The water tower is part of the train station campus, a vital part of the history of Washago. It's a few hundred metres away from a coaling tower that remains standing, harkening back to the time when all trains would stop in Washago for coal and water. Without the help of CN, Washago may not have been able to supply its residents with municipal water as long ago as it did.

"This replaced an old wooden tower that was there for years and years," explained Mike Turner, Nicholson's partner. "The township (had) CNR's permission to tap into it. So, it not only supplied the trains, but it also supplied the township."

The steel tower which replaced the original structure, was built in the 1970s to strictly service the village. Today, it's just for show, as a modern water treatment plant provides water to homes and businesses in the area.

Currently, the township has a tender out to prepare the tower for refurbishment. That would involve tearing off the wrap and blasting the tower to remove the rust. A base coat of paint would be applied before a new mural can be painted directly on the tower. That method, as opposed to wrapping the tower, should see the artwork last longer and be more easily repaired or touched up.

The Washago and Rotary Club held a contest to pick out a new design. The club hosted a recent event which showcased the four entries vying to be the new mural, selected via a public vote. John LeBarr was the winning artist, taking home the majority of the 400 votes cast.

The Friends of the Water Tower face a bill in the $30,000 range for installation of the mural. Its next fundraising endeavour is Wednesday night at Brewery Bay in Orillia. Tickets are $50 each for the two seatings offered, at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To date, approximately $20,000 has been raised.

"Our job is to decorate it," Nicholson said. "The original wrap did demonstrate to people that it could be a nice village symbol. I think that's part of the reason why our project has received so much public support."

For tickets, call Nicholson at 705-689-0961.

