Ontario Provincial Police continue their seat belt campaign during the Easter long weekend.

OPP are reporting a 20-year low and a steady decrease in seat belt-related deaths.

A total of 45 seat belt-related road fatalities occurred on OPP-patrolled roads in 2016, marking the lowest number on record in the last 20 years.

Also notable during this period is the number dipping below the 50 mark for the first time in 2015 and 2016.

“The evidence that supports the effectiveness of seat belt use remains irrefutable,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair. “The odds of surviving or avoiding serious injuries in a collision are stacked against those who are not restrained in their seat.

“In exchange for the few seconds it takes to buckle up, you can cross this risk off the checklist of things that threaten your life on the road.”

During the Easter long weekend, drivers can expect to see high police visibility as the OPP carries out its April 14-17 seat belt campaign.