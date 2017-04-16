Leafs upset Capitals in double-overtime

WASHINGTON — Every person at the Verizon Center was madly ringing a cowbell Saturday night, but for the Maple Leafs it was like surviving the running of the bulls.

With the Capitals taking no prisoners after nearly losing the series opener to underdog Toronto, they came into Game 2 intending to bring out the heavy equipment, being physical and forechecking the smaller Leafs into the ice.

The loss of steady veteran defenceman Roman Polak in the second period with season-ending ankle injury put more heat on the young Leafs, who had to rely all that more on blueliners Martin Marincin, Connor Carrick and Morgan Rielly, all in their first NHL playoffs with six other Toronto forwards.

Kasperi Kapanen ended it at 11:53 of the second overtime, putting the puck into a wide-open net after a Brian Boyle backhand pass from behind the other side of the net to give Toronto a 4-3 victory. The series is tied 1-1 heading back to Toronto on Monday.

Despite the odds, the Leafs came back after the Polak injury to take a lead, the first playoff points by Kapanen on his first goal of the night and Rielly, before a Capitals rally. Nicklas Backstrom tied it as Washington’s top line finally arrived in the series, but Alex Ovechkin was stopped by Frederik Andersen in the last minute of the first overtime on a breakaway.

The back-to-back overtimes on the road were the first for the Leafs in a series since splitting at Boston Garden in 1933. Both teams had power plays to work with in the first extra frame, after Brian Boyle took down Evgeny Kuznetsov in the corner, the kind of non-scoring chance call not normal in OT.

Later, Nazem Kadri goaded Washington goalie Braden Holtby into a slashing call that also could not be converted.

It took the Leafs half the first period to get their initial shot on Holtby before some 4-on-4 play. In the box were old frenemies Leo Komarov and Ovechkin, off for holding and embellishment, respectively. Ovechkin blasted one through Andersen’s pads with a minute remaining, the Dane getting enough of it to direct it wide.

In scoring first for the second straight game, the Leafs were buoyed by power-play time and topped by some nice Gardiner work around the Caps’ net, James van Riemsdyk put his first of the playoffs past Holtby, with Gardiner earning his seventh point in eight career playoff games.

The more difficult saves early in the frame were at the other end as Andersen atoned for the Tom Wilson overtime goal in Game 1, stopping a Brett Connolly breakaway.

The Caps tried to apply the body and utilize their bigger roster, only this time a lot earlier in the match. Justin Williams, with two goals in Game 1 in addition to battlefield experience, said earlier in the day his team hopes to win that war of attrition.

“The main goal of winning a playoff series is having them realize, ‘You know what, this is too hard,’ and then you have it won. We expect a long series every time we come into one and this one is certainly no different and it’s going to be a grind.”

Williams took two first-period minors, however Marincin, culpable in the overtime goal, struggled to clear and then took a penalty, during which Ovechkin got on the board after more than four periods in the series. Zach Hyman left him alone for a one timer only a few seconds into Marincin’s sentence.

Despite holding Washington to 10 shots at the halfway mark of the game, the Leafs were burned on another power play. With Carrick in the box, John Carlson let the screen form in front of Andersen, then fired the go-ahead goal high to the glove side.

It was then that Polak was injured.

Rather than fold, Toronto took back the lead. It started with the fourth line contributing, a Matt Martin feed in front to Kapanen who spun a five-hole backhand past a surprised Holtby. Kapanen had to sweat out a coach’s challenge by Barry Trotz that Martin had preceded puck carrier Boyle into the zone. By the thinnest of margins, the goal stood.

Chippy play, which had been centred around Toronto’s Zach Hyman ensued with Kadri in the box for cross checking. When he came out, Dmitri Orlov was whistled for tripping in the last minute and Rielly, with a shot very similar to Carlson’s, used van Riemsdyk as a screen and left Holtby in shock again.

Auston Matthews, Toronto’s leading regular season sniper, awaits his first NHL playoff point, but not for lack of trying. He had a William Nylander pass go into his skates with a half empty net and a couple of other outstanding opportunities in regulation.

“He’s got range,” said Trotz on the difficulties of defending against the big kid. “The thing that he does really well that I think is really underrated is he’s got a quick stick and that quick stick he’s got a lot of the (Pavel) Datsyuk pick stick, he’ll get you from behind. When you think you’re out of his range, he’s able to get a puck and when he gets the puck he’s going to do some pretty good things. So you’ve got to keep inside position. You’ve got to be aware of where he is. You’ve got to get some body contact on him.”