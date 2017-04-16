The city is asking for reports on potholes on Barrie's roads and damage on sidewalks.

Spring's arrival means potholes become increasingly common after snow melts and frost develops. Drivers have been warned to be careful when driving over puddles that could cover potholes.

The city's approximate 1,370 lane-kilometres of road are regularly observed by crews to identify maintenance issues and are required to meet the provincial minimum maintenance standards.

They provide deadlines for pothole repair as well as the maximum area and depth pothole can be before being repaired.

Barrie is also asking residents to report sidewalk damage for both safety and aesthetic reasons.

Sidewalks can be maintained and kept safe by clearing them of snow, removing overgrown vegetation and making sure tree limbs are not obstructive and kept at least eight feet above sidewalks.

Potholes and sidewalk damage can be reported to the city by calling 705-726-4242.

Other reporting options include e-mailing ServiceBarrie@barrie.ca, tweeting to @cityofbarrie, using the Pingstreet mobile app, and contacting the city's Facebook page (cityofbarrie).