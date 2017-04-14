Good Friday's Walk for Justice in Barrie came with a warning for modern society.

“It's not just a story from 2,000 years ago,” said Rev. Susan Eagle of Grace United Church. “The invitation to Christians is to say 'how are you living in response to that' and we're saying, 'well, we're not always doing such a good job'.

“As a society, we're still not giving life where it needs to be given.”

Good Friday marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his death, according to the Christian religion. It is a fundamental part of Christianity, along with the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Sunday.

The Walk for Justice, which attracted more than 30 people to Barrie's downtown on a sunny, warm Good Friday, was held to support marginalized people in this community.

Starting at Barrie City Hall, it made stops at the Spirit Catcher, Barrie's police office at the bus station, the Elizabeth Fry Society, Barrie Public Library, the Busby Centre and Out of the Cold at St. Andrew's Church.

“Here is when the decisions are made that affect the most vulnerable people,” said George Moore, a retired minister with Grace United Church, at Barrie City Hall, who then blessed city council and staff.

“We travel to places where marginalized people are supported,” Rev. Eagle said. “We go to recognize and say thank you to those services, that people provide in the community.”

“It's important to walk together and remind ourselves of our responsibility to others who are vulnerable,” said Todd McDonald, walking along Collier Street.

The walk is an initiative of Kairos, formed by 11 churches and church organizations in 2001. It honours the churches' social and justice mission, and is an ecumenical walk because it strives to build bridges between all Christian traditions. The walk is open to all denominations

Each stop on the walk is based on the ancient tradition of walking the 'stations of the cross' - recognizing First Nations peoples, those who struggle with mental illness, the local and global justice concerns of women and girls, the precariously housed and employed, the homeless and others who are marginalized.

“We stop at each place to say a prayer, to acknowledge, basically, our complicity in the fact that we have not stopped things from happening and also to commend the people who are caring for people in our community,” Rev. Eagle said.

“We make a statement, make a pubic statement, that there is still crucifixion going on in our communities today, where there is denial of life, where people are not able to live fully, and to say there are still many places where there is death and diminishment going on,” Rev. Eagle said.

She pointed to this country's homeless population as an example, and that it continues to grow.

“Across the country, we still have homeless people dying on our streets, which is an indictment of all of us, that in a resource-rich country like Canada, that we still have people who are so destitute they die on our streets,” Rev. Eagle said.

The walk is an acknowledgement of modern society's shortcomings, and traces it back to Good Friday.

“Partly it's a public statement, to say 'if we're going to acknowledge the story of crucifixion, then we need to talk about the fact that we have not ... that it still happens today, that there are still places where there's denial of life or the ending of life',” she said.

The Walk for Justice ended with a sharing of soup and bread at Barrie City Hall.

